Letter: Americans falling into Russia's divide-and-conquer trap

Ukraine is not the only nation suffering from a Russian invasion. The internet has opened the world up to the possible invasion of the Russians.

Look at the U.S.: Russian operatives have flooded social media with their lies, misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

What they cannot think of themselves, they draw in American citizens to provide them with fodder to divide and destroy. Today the U.S. is beginning to adopt the Russian form of government and replacing democracy.

Trump and his never-ending lies about our free and fair elections have undermined our trust in institutions.

The idea that some tout is that we should only have one party controlling the government. If you insist on having two parties, then you keep the voters from voting. Don't allow people to read books you don't like. Make up your own interpretation of the Constitution so you sound so knowledgeable and do what you want. Constantly denigrate your political opponent.

Face up to a world-wide disease? Not on your life. Instead, turn government over to vigilante justice and let fellow citizens rat on others, impose fines and reward the vigilantes. Cast opponents into jail. Rev up the truckers and send them out to create havoc and call it freedom.

Under no circumstances should politicians of different parties cooperate to save the country.

