Letter: American sacrifices in Afghanistan, Iraq make a difference

I am writing to those who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Watching the endless coverage of Afghanistan succumbing to enemy forces and Americans and supportive civilians fleeing as best they can amongst absolute turmoil rests heavily with us all.

But we cannot forget that those who served America in this region are watching this in a very different context.

To those of you who served in this theater, you carry the mental and physical scars of serving in a war.

And many of you are now wondering if your sacrifices were worth it, if you and your brothers and sisters in uniform made any difference at all.

You need to know that those sacrifices did make a difference.

For 20 long years, many Afghans enjoyed a measure of freedom that they otherwise would not have experienced, and for that same period of time America has been free of terrorism.

Whether or not this war was necessary is for each of us to decide.

Regardless, you can walk away knowing that you served your nation, you went to war, and you did so honorably. Your country cannot ask more of you.