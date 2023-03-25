American history teaches that the Puritans came to America so that they could freely practice their religious beliefs. Ironically, though, we have often witnessed one religion trying to force its values or precepts on others who may not hold those same beliefs, like these same Puritans did the Quakers.

Under Gov. Kevin Stitt, he has often justified his political decisions on his religious values.

For example, he previously stated that in his religious beliefs there was only “males” and “females.” Yet scientific evidence indicates that that is not accurate.

And now Stitt is trying to impose his religious values about abortion. He recently condemned the Oklahoma Supreme Court decision allowing women an abortion if a pregnancy endangers them.

In a statement, Stitt referenced "from the moment life begins at conception …” That indicates his belief of when life begins while others may not believe that at all.

Stitt further justifies his choice by saying “… that is what I believe and that is what a majority of Oklahomans believe.”

First, just because Stitt believes that is true does not make it right to ram his values down other people’s throats.

Second, I sincerely doubt a majority of Oklahomans hold his religious values on this. Research has shown that over 70% of Americans have consistently supported Roe v. Wade guidelines.

If Stitt truly supported the will of the people, he would put it up to a vote of the people of Oklahoma, not impose his values on others.

