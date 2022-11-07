Letter: American democracy increasingly at risk

In a letter to John Taylor dated December 17, 1814, John Adams wrote in part, “Democracy has never been and never can be so durable as Aristocracy or Monarchy. But while it lasts it is more bloody than either… Remember Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes exhausts and murders itself. There never was a Democracy yet, that did not commit suicide.”

There’s an old saying that politics is a blood sport. Over the past few years the saying has become a reality.

According to data provided by the U.S. Capitol Police, cases related to "concerning statements and threats" to members of Congress jumped from 3,939 in 2017 to 9,625 in 2021. Some of those threats have turned to violence, as the recent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tragically demonstrated.

But even those outside of Congress have seen an increase in threats. They include witnesses for the January 6th Committee, judges, including justices of the Supreme Court, and even law enforcement officers. And, they include family members as well.

Threats are a product of authoritarianism. John Dean, in his 2006 book “Conservatives Without Conscience,” writes: “Regrettably, empirical studies reveal that authoritarians are frequently enemies of freedom, anti-democratic, anti-equality, highly prejudiced, mean-spirited, power hungry, Machiavellian and amoral.

“They are also often conservatives without conscience who are capable of plunging this nation into disasters the like of which we have never known.”

Is Adams right? Is our democracy slowly committing suicide?

