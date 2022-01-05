Letter: 'American carnage' came from Trump himself

As a retired electrician who first learned his trade by wiring your homes so you could receive power and light, then working on the generating stations where the light is produced, please allow me the chance to enlighten your minds to the short circuit of carnage that ex-President Trump has produced.

As you may recall in his inaugural address, he said American carnage would end here and now. And yet, he incited carnage in the very halls of our blood- bought democracy on Jan. 6.

I’m certainly no constitutional authority, but even I can see there is something horribly wrong with this picture. He incited this insurrection with the spurious claim that he won the election.

Give me a break! I know that most of you voted for that man, but you have to ask yourself, do you really want to short circuit the will of the greatest democracy the world has ever known on the word of a man who would replace USA with DSA—Divided States of America?

