Letter: American belongs to everyone equally

America, love it or leave it?

Why I disagree vehemently with this most un-American sentiment:

America isn't mine; it's ours with over 300 million of us. It belongs to each of us equally.

That being said, who am I, or, for that matter, who are you, to tell others that they should leave?

We're in this boat together. Some of us are bailing while others sit by watching us sink. And even others actively poke holes into our ship of state.

Who am I to choose to throw someone out of the boat and into the storm?

Could you do that and still be a patriotic American? I'd say probably not.

Remember that this country isn't yours, and it doesn't belong to me, nor does the flag.

It's our country equally, and each of us equally are responsible for its success or its failure.

Each of us should exercise our patriotic duty to vote and then to respect the results of that vote.

To do otherwise is to disrespect the ideas upon which this nation was created and which Old Glory represents. Otherwise, you can't call yourself a patriot.