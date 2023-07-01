Public education has lost sight of its original purpose, which was to educate our children in the basics and to make good citizens. Educators are now — and have been — obsessed with the indoctrination of the lies regarding climate change, critical race theory, LGBTQ+ and that America really was never that great.

It is no surprise this is happening since mentioning God in the classroom has been extinguished for decades. Add in the breakup of the family, and seeds of discord were sown in American society.

Turns out, the Catholic clergy were right to look down on divorce.

These have resulted in a very divided society. Government has provided such generous benefits to divorced women, provided they were fortunate enough to marry a man with a good income. Also, single women having children were provided a social safety net that only encouraged the same kind of behavior.

And voila, millions of Democrat voters were created, and children in many of those families pursue alternative lifestyles.

Family therapists never saw this coming, but it was there if they would have thought about it. Now, we are left to deal with the broken mess all of this has created.

In this regard, I congratulate State Superintendent Ryan Walters for wanting to do something about the mess we now find ourselves in.