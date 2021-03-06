Letter: America coming back

Life is looking considerably better than it did a year ago with over 20 million people fully vaccinated and the ramping up of more vaccination shots.

Hospitalizations, deaths and infections are all decreasing, schools are re-opening.

There is nothing that Americans can’t do when they put their minds and wills to a problem.

We still have steps to go, such as short-term economic help to those affected by the pandemic, and we still need to take precautions (masks etc.) and continue our widespread vaccinations.

The more we can pull and work together, the faster our recovery will go.

A real key to getting back on track economically is consumer confidence.

With a few more months of effort and regaining confidence we reach herd immunity and will haver our economy back on track.

With more confidence and starting to return to the marketplaces, restaurants, movie theaters etc. it is possible we will be almost back to normal by September.

Imagine, full stadiums at sporting events, our businesses re-opening, kids at school and more Americans employed again.