Letter: Amazing Tulsa World paper carrier

I'm writing to express my appreciation to my Tulsa World carrier, Don Evans.

He is truly outstanding. He delivers my paper under very adverse conditions.

He gets it to my house early so that I may enjoy it over my cup of coffee in the morning and throws the paper close to the house.

To my astonishment, I even received my papers during last week's awful weather. Don is truly outstanding.

Micki Weeks, Grove

