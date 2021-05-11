Letter: Alternative to making Washington, D.C., a state

Recently, the U.S. House passed a bill, which President Joe Biden supports, to convert most of Washington, D.C., into our 51st state.

On strictly a party line vote, Democrats seek more power in both chambers of Congress and in the Electoral College.

In past, and assuredly in future, elections, Washington, D.C. has voted Democrat. The original D.C. area was comprised of electorate from both Virginia and Maryland.

But as a result of tensions over congressional negligence, Alexandria County in the district was returned to Virginia in 1847.

Although the government of Maryland may not support ceding their portion back to their own state, such a return for local governance would provide full voting representation with one member of the House and two Maryland senators.

If Democrats do not succeed in making Washington, D.C., a separate state during the current legislative session, they will in coming years, when they hold a larger congressional majority.

Alternatively, in a May 2 interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she favors returning most of the remaining portion of the district to the state of Maryland.