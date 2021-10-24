Letter: Allow health care choices for elders wanting to 'age at home'

Recently, Scott Pilgrim, the CEO of the Diakonos Group, which provides long-term care options to Oklahomans, wrote a plea to state Legislators. Pilgrim requested increased Medicaid reimbursement dollars for long-term care facility providers. Pilgrim’s suggested increase would allow for the wages of long-term care staff to be increased. This staff deserves a livable wage.

However, money alone will not solve the worsening problem long-term care facilities currently experience. Their resident occupancy levels are at an all-time low.

Older Oklahomans desire more options for living out their sunset years. Many elders wish to “age in place” by remaining in their homes. The COVID-19 pandemic made this desire more visible. Family members are supporting the option. Rather than risk their parents' contraction of COVID in a congregate setting, family members are choosing to keep them safely at home.

What older Oklahomans currently need is information about what state and local support and services are available to help them remain in their homes. Virtual telehealth visits are a new reality. So is 24/7 virtual monitoring technology. Safely remaining at home is being accomplished.