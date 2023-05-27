Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Regarding the recent editorial discussing the Tulsa police chief's comments on gun violence ("Tulsa police chief speaks common sense and truth about gun violence," May 14), yes, people leave their guns in their vehicles where they can be stolen.

Perhaps the laws need to be changed so that there are fewer places where people are prohibited from carrying their weapons.

You can't carry onto school property, federal buildings, buildings in public parks, any business that posts a sign saying firearms are not allowed and many other places.

So people who are legally carrying a handgun for protection have no choice other than to leave the weapon in their car when entering those places.

I even watched an off-duty Tulsa County Sheriff's deputy put his handgun in his truck because he wasn't allowed to carry it into the Tulsa Theater for a concert.

As far as straw purchasers, yes, that is a problem. How does the police chief recommend preventing this when even one of his officers, who went through extensive background checks, was arrested and convicted of doing a straw purchase for her boyfriend. That officer was sentenced to no jail time, instead getting 5 years probation.

Perhaps a place to start is to sentence anyone convicted of a crime involving firearms to the maximum jail time allowed by law. Getting probation doesn't show criminals that the legal system is serious about punishing crimes involving firearms.

Instead, we just hear more calls for making things harder on law abiding gun owners.

