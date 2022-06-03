 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: All Tulsa bus stops should have a place for people to sit

  • Updated
There are so many serious, seemingly intractable problems in the world today, but here is a small issue that our city could address.

Today while driving through Tulsa, I saw a woman sitting on the sidewalk at a bus stop. Why?

Surely the city of Tulsa could provide a bench at every bus stop so our citizens wouldn’t have to wait for the bus while sitting on the cold, hard pavement. A little compassion is needed for our bus riders.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

