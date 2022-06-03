Letter: All Tulsa bus stops should have a place for people to sit

There are so many serious, seemingly intractable problems in the world today, but here is a small issue that our city could address.
Today while driving through Tulsa, I saw a woman sitting on the sidewalk at a bus stop. Why?
Surely the city of Tulsa could provide a bench at every bus stop so our citizens wouldn’t have to wait for the bus while sitting on the cold, hard pavement. A little compassion is needed for our bus riders.
