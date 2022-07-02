 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

Letter: All talk, no action on gun crime safety

  • 0

A recent editorial about the meeting of gun violence reform ("'Off the table,' off the mark," June 21) really hit the mark. Just like our Senate, it's all talk and no action if that action involves any discussion of gun control.

Instead, they want us, the average citizen, to have more security every place we go. Many are going to be like me and avoid public place like arts festivals and concerts because I don't want to be concerned someone in the crowd will start randomly shooting.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: My party, the GOP, has lost its way

Letter: My party, the GOP, has lost its way

"(I)f the moderate wing of the party (does it still exist?) doesn't act to redirect the party to rationality, our problems will grow much worse," says Ponca City residident Larry Bittman.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert