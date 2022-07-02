Letter: All talk, no action on gun crime safety

A recent editorial about the meeting of gun violence reform ( "'Off the table,' off the mark," June 21) really hit the mark. Just like our Senate, it's all talk and no action if that action involves any discussion of gun control.

Instead, they want us, the average citizen, to have more security every place we go. Many are going to be like me and avoid public place like arts festivals and concerts because I don't want to be concerned someone in the crowd will start randomly shooting.