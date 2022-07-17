Letter: All of us hold the keys to stop gun violence

My heart is crying over people using guns for their anger. Parent must teach their children to love God and their neighbor. Fifty years ago, most of our movies were about love. Most of our movies today are about violence.

Each of us have the keys to stop gun violence. Educating a child takes a village. Parents are their first teachers. Parents have the opportunity to show love in their homes, how to take care of pets, and how to have respect for others.

What makes a family grow? Helping hands and a loving heart. Each of us have the opportunity to teach our children to love their neighbors and God.

