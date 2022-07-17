 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: All of us hold the keys to stop gun violence

  • 0

My heart is crying over people using guns for their anger. Parent must teach their children to love God and their neighbor. Fifty years ago, most of our movies were about love. Most of our movies today are about violence.

Each of us have the keys to stop gun violence. Educating a child takes a village. Parents are their first teachers. Parents have the opportunity to show love in their homes, how to take care of pets, and how to have respect for others.

What makes a family grow? Helping hands and a loving heart. Each of us have the opportunity to teach our children to love their neighbors and God.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Assassination plot on Supreme Court justice deserved more coverage

Letter: Assassination plot on Supreme Court justice deserved more coverage

"Putting aside arguments over the legitimacy of the January 6 Committee’s creation, mission, and methodology, I question what could lead the World to elevate its print coverage of the committee’s interpretation of historical events over reporting on a monumental historical event itself?" asks Tulsa resident Mark Sanders.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert