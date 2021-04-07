Letter: All of Tulsa needs to help find solutions to homelessness

There are some of us in east Tulsa who are glad to see supports finally put in place for people who are un-housed in this area through Housing Solutions ("Temporary housing facility for the homeless in east Tulsa draws complaints, concerns," April 5).

It is my hope that some day District 6 (and all Tulsa districts) could have facilities like the Day Center for the Homeless to assist all of those in our community.

As Tulsans we cannot just pass the work off to someone else in another part of town. We need to meet the people who need help where they are and do everything we can to get them the resources they need to find permanent employment, housing and health care.

City leaders should set examples that emphasize the value of all Tulsans.

