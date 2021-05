We need to learn about the massacre so we can be aware of racism and know what racism did to all-Black towns and how dangerous racism can be.

I learned that Black towns used to exist and how they gave people a little freedom.

I wish I knew about it before, but I learned about it earlier than a great majority of adults and parents.

