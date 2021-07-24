Letter: Airlines should be better prepared to handle the return of travel

I am a frequent customer of American Airlines, with lifetime priority status. Lately, they have challenged my loyalty.
Recently, my wife returned on a flight from New York. Without weather, warning or reason, her connecting flight to Tulsa from Dallas was cancelled.
She was automatically rebooked for a later flight … two days later. Calling reservations was futile, with a four-hour hold time.
Her solution was to Uber to Love Field and book (at significant expense) a flight on Southwest Airlines.
In order to receive her luggage, she had to cancel the remaining portion of her ticket. But doing negates eligibility for any refund. It's a convenient Catch-22 for the airlines.
The travel industry experienced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic. But now, with a resurgence of people flying, it's the passengers who are suffering.
The airlines claim they weren't prepared to handle the influx of travelers. Yet we all know that air travel requires advance reservations. They knew.
They should welcome the resurgence and be prepared for it.
Over the past several weeks, American has cancelled hundreds of flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and helpless.
Meetings missed, deals lost and vacations ruined. No wonder there have been over 3,000 incidents of unruly passenger behavior this year.
We are masked, manipulated and mad.
American Airlines is Tulsa's largest employer. Their success is vital to our economy.
But as one of many travelers with a horrible travel experience, they will have to improve customer service to earn my continued support.
