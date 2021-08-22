Letter: Aging infrastructure harming Oklahoma's manufacturers

After the last presidential election, Fox News exit polling found more than three quarters of Americans disapproved of the way Congress handled its job.

The good news is Congress has another chance to show it can get work done.

Now Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House have an excellent opportunity to demonstrate to the American people their commitment to focus on what is best for America and our infrastructure for the years to come.

The fiscally responsible Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by the U.S. Senate is a step in the right direction finally to make the generational investment in infrastructure that Oklahoma needs.

In Oklahoma, there are over 2,300 bridges and over 1,000 miles of highway in poor condition.

And over the last decade, commute times here have also increased by 7.7%, meaning we’re spending less time with our families and contributing to the state’s economy.

Aging infrastructure also hurts our state’s manufacturers, making it harder for companies like ours to move the equipment we build to our customers across the country and around the world.