Letter: Ageist stereotypes

Older adults without a safety net might find their daily sphere is narrowed to the service providers who enter their home. An alarming idea, as they are set to face a dramatic deficit in these workers. Our rampant ageism is to blame.

The rapid aging of our population is documented. The need for workers grows alongside it; it is estimated that there will soon be 7.8 million job openings in the field.

The impacts of understaffing are already dire. As a case manager, I saw how long it took for one client, already struggling with daily functioning, to reach the top of a waitlist for in-home services after months of applications, interviews and frantic coordination between providers and the state agency administering the waiver.

Simultaneously, researchers find that students who report little interest in gerontology careers do so because it seems “depressing” or would remind them of death, re-enforcing ageist stereotypes.

We are putting older adults at risk when gerontological services are understaffed. And for those going without the less-intensive care now, problems may become very serious later.

We should work to fund training and stipends for health professionals in this field to bring back the prestige and sense of pride in the work.

We should also be thoughtful about how we treat our elders, and which stereotypes we may be unthinkingly touting. Once we step into their shoes, we will hope to be treated with compassion and the belief that we are more than just our age.

