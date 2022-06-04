Letter: Again and again, we keep electing the wrong people

Again, our elected officials have created a situation which will cost the taxpayers of Oklahoma significant money.

Our state Legislature creates and the governor signs bills which are guaranteed to wind up in the courts and the taxpayers will have to foot the bill for lawyers to argue these cases through the courts only to have them thrown out due to violations of the U.S. Constitution.

The Legislature waits until the last week of the session to create a state budget, giving the public and most of our elected representatives little to no time to read, let alone debate, the measure before having a last hour vote to pass the budget.

Once the budget gets to the governor, he cherry-picks items of little importance and uses his line-item veto power to kick these items out. Then he goes a step further and refuses to sign the budget which will create the need for a special session of the Legislature which the taxpayers will foot the bill for again.

The Legislature could have used the regular session to create and pass a budget bill, get it sent to the governor, and had time to make adjustments during the regular session. And then the legislative leadership and the governor point fingers at each other instead of working together to fix real problems again.

And yet who do we elect? The same people again and again and again.

