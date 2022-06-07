Letter: After rash of mass shootings, maybe we should leave flags at half-mast

With the ink barely dry on “Buffalo Strong” T- shirts, now we have Uvalde, Texas.

Perhaps it’s time to rethink the default position of our flag. Since Congress refuses to do anything that might lessen this unnecessary carnage, it might be time to own our No. 1 ranking in mass shootings and just keep the flag at half-staff.

If we were to go a week without a mass shooting, then we could raise the flag to celebrate our good fortune instead of constantly lowering it to mourn.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.