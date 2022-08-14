Letter: After Mar-a-Lago raid, conservatives need to turn out the vote

This just in: There is good news and bad news. The bad news first. The FBI has raided the private personal home of former President Donald Trump. The good news? Reread the bad news.

The Democratic Party has just committed political suicide. Now, being in Oklahoma, I know I am preaching to the choir. What can we do? We are a red state, we know the smell of snake oil. Oklahoma only has seven members of Congress, therefore seven electoral votes.

California has 55 members of Congress, therefore 55 electoral votes. If you add the electoral votes for, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Utah and Mississippi, you get a total of 56 for 11 states.

What can we Oklahomans do for the midterm elections and the next general election in 2024? If you have friends or relatives in any election battleground state, contact them and tell them they need to get involved in their local elections.

Contact the campaigns of their local politicians and see what they can do. Stuff envelopes, put out signs, give infirmed people rides to the polls to vote. Anything and everything, it will make a difference.

It's always those same states that actually matter. Just remember all that Joe Biden’s presidency has done to you as an individual. And, know this: The FBI has become the gestapo of the Democratic Party.

