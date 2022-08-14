Letter: After FBI raid, you're either Team Capone or Team Ness

It looks like the U.S. voters are going to have to declare for the Al Capone team or the Eliot Ness team. There seems to be no middle ground.

First, former President Donald Trump tried to destroy America's confidence in the election process with no evidence but bluster. Now he's trying to tar and feather the FBI for apparently trying to retrieve classified documents he took with him illegally and refused to turn over.

And Fox News commentators are aiding the former president in smearing the FBI.

It seems that all the laws and regulations put in place to protect the country from a rogue president are being trashed by him and his enablers.

And the Republican Party sticks by him. The party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan now follows Trump.

