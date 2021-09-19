Letter: Afghanistan exit colossal failure

We should all pause in remembrance of all those who have risked their lives and given their lives in defense of our country and the values reflected in our Bill of Rights and Constitution.

They are time-tested values that many people around the world aspire to achieve. May everyone have these values with the many rewards no matter where they live on this globe.

May we all have the personal fortitude to stand up for these values when tested like Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller who demanded accountability from those who were responsible for the thoughtless Afghanistan retreat.

This was poorly planned, even more poorly executed, and followed by the most heinous and self-serving excuses I have ever heard.

I might add that this is my expert intelligence/operations analysis of that operation, not just a political opinion.

I am a graduate of both the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army Command and General Staff Colleges.

I was the team chief of the National Intelligence Support Team supporting the United Nations Bosnian Operation Joint Endeavor during the mid 1990s.