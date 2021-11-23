Letter: Afghan withdrawal was a debacle

It was refreshing to see the Tulsa World published in the opinion section an article from another newspaper addressing the debacle in our withdrawal from Afghanistan.

I want to repeat what a veteran of that war had to declare. He said, "I believe President Biden's disordered withdrawal from Afghanistan will go down in history as one of the most tragic failures of leadership ever committed by an American president."

I have to agree. I also am a veteran, but from the Vietnam era. Yes, former President Donald Trump negotiated a pullout but he would have never pulled the military out before all Americans and allies were evacuated, and certainly not left all our equipment and money behind.

Everyone can see the State Department is not helping but hindering the organizations on the ground trying to get everyone out. When American citizens are in harm's way around the world, the military should be the last to leave, not the first.

It leaves our NATO allies, and I am sure even our citizens in other countries, concerned whether they can count on us if their mission or lives were in danger.