Letter: Afghan refugee can adapt to new life in Oklahoma with some help

What good news that Hans Wright was able to extricate his new wife from Afghanistan after a couple of heart-stopping hurdles (“Afghanistan refugee reuniting with her Army veteran husband in Grand Lake,” Oct 10, 2021). I hope she settles well in the Grand Lake area, where the people will doubtlessly welcome her.

However, I was surprised to learn that persuasion was needed in the choice of location. As an immigrant myself from Britain, I am fully aware of the challenges awaiting her.

In my case, such challenges were minor but I trust Mr. Wright will give due consideration to her needs as she adapts to her new homeland. It will initially be daunting, as it will be for all Afghan newcomers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.