Letter: Afghan refugee can adapt to new life in Oklahoma with some help
What good news that Hans Wright was able to extricate his new wife from Afghanistan after a couple of heart-stopping hurdles (“Afghanistan refugee reuniting with her Army veteran husband in Grand Lake,” Oct 10, 2021). I hope she settles well in the Grand Lake area, where the people will doubtlessly welcome her.

However, I was surprised to learn that persuasion was needed in the choice of location. As an immigrant myself from Britain, I am fully aware of the challenges awaiting her.

In my case, such challenges were minor but I trust Mr. Wright will give due consideration to her needs as she adapts to her new homeland. It will initially be daunting, as it will be for all Afghan newcomers.

