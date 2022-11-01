 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Advice to women voters: Vote for all the women candidates

In recent months, several women of both political parties asked my advice on who to vote for in November’s statewide federal and local elections.

They ask me, aware my life-long involvement in local and federal politics, because they are concerned and fired up women, knowing how Kansas women turned out to vote and won against banning abortion there.

One is asking for advice on who to vote for. She mentioned concerns on women’s health, school shootings, racial equality, and is upset with the Oklahoma governor’s race, and the related public education campaign-war.

Oklahoma allows straight-party voting, which enables a voter to select one political party's complete slate of candidates for every office by making a single mark on his or her ballot. In last election, Oklahoma had 45.5% of all voters chose straight party voting.

My suggested advice to the ladies: On Nov. 8, go with feminized straight-ticket voting. Mark only for candidates with women’s names on the ballot, regardless of if they are Republican or Democrat.

Voting women only has got to result in better government than reelecting a majority of men in black suits.

