Letter: Adding noise abatement at Gathering Place

The awards given Gathering Place are impressive. The unresponsiveness to nearby citizens requesting relief from noise is not.

I have wanted to explore the Gathering Place, but I must in good conscience refrain from doing so as long as the plea for relief from its neighbors is not met.

Where is the honor of our city in not showing understanding in this matter?

It seems the traffic and congestion issues may have been resolved.

Are there plans for abating the noise issues that have not been made public?

The city must respond and finish its obligation to the neighborhood.

