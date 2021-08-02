Letter: Adding bike lanes should have taken more planning

In reference to the letter "Tulsa traffic lanes are a mess" (July 27) about the 11st Street bicycle lane, I second those thoughts.

We have taken a perfectly good four-lane arterial street and turned it into a two-lane mess.

I try to avoid it, but when I can't, I have never seen a bicycle.

I'll bet no studies were ever done on the number of bikes using the road, as the only criteria was how much federal funding such lunacy could obtain.

Andy Obrochta, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.