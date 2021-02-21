Letter: Actions speak louder

I'm just wondering about effective leadership in Oklahoma.

I find it interesting that Gov. Kevin Stitt spent $2 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds, during a pandemic, on advertising to encourage people to vacation in our state.

Yet, he and his family just returned from a ski vacation in New Mexico ("Gov. Kevin Stitt, family are back in Oklahoma after New Mexico vacation during weather emergency," Feb. 15).

Actions do speak louder than words!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.