Letter: Actions speak louder

I'm just wondering about effective leadership in Oklahoma.

I find it interesting that Gov. Kevin Stitt spent $2 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds, during a pandemic, on advertising to encourage people to vacation in our state.

Yet, he and his family just returned from a ski vacation in New Mexico ("Gov. Kevin Stitt, family are back in Oklahoma after New Mexico vacation during weather emergency," Feb. 15).

Actions do speak louder than words!

