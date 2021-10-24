Letter: Action on climate change needed now

We are witnessing the tragic effects of climate change play out around the world and in our area – the deep cold period last winter, recurrent flooding in the Gulf of Mexico, and the heightened intensity of storms everywhere.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said we must immediately cut back fossil fuel emissions, calling "a red alert for humanity." We have opportunities to take action now as we could pass the Build Back Better Act and take a position as a world leader committing to keeping our promises at Conference of Parties 26 in Scotland.

I am an elderly person of faith and quite concerned about the inaction of our government in protecting our children and grandchildren and our common home.

We know how to mitigate the trends of climate change, but the hour is late and action must be taken now. The world needs our leadership on this issue and I pray that we will begin acting in response to the needs of this time.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.