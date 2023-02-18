I find coverage of U.S. Rep George Santos, R-New York, to be wildly disproportionate.

While he is certainly a person with character well beneath reproach, is he worthy of so much scorn? If recent standards of political ethics are applied, the answer is a resounding "no."

Upon further examination, we can discover the lapses from other politicians of both parties.

The sitting president has a nearly half century record of plagiarism, fabrication, exaggeration and hyperbole. It was more than enough to blow up his 1988 presidential campaign.

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert spent 13 months in prison for using campaign funds to silence child sex abuse victims. During the peak of the MeToo movement, it was discovered that the House of Representatives had a large slush fund used to pay off potential sexual harassment accusers.

The late Sen. John McCain, who at the time of his passing was described with language usually reserved for the almighty, was neck deep in the Keating savings and loan scandal, which nearly triggered a financial crisis.

The House and Senate have their own respective ethics committees staffed by their own members-conflict of interest anybody.

If Santos is found to have committed a crime, he should be held responsible in the court of law. At the moment, it appears he is only guilty of divulging trade secrets.

