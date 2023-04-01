I have never in my life been this concerned over the state of our nation. I hold our lawmakers — the representatives of Oklahoma — partially, if not primarily, responsible to the murder of three young children and three perfectly innocent adults who supported children in education this week.

They will go down in history as politicians who did nothing to confront the issue of gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S. I assume that is OK with them and that the rights of all Americans to bear arms is their mantra.

Please explain that view to the parents of the deceased children and adults across our country. They should be ashamed.

Our world, not just our nation, is in shock once again. We are a country with the most resources, and yet we have leaders with no ability to stop gun violence.

Take steps to abolish assault weapons today. Immediately. Mental health is important, but not the final solution.

I was a licensed clinical social worker who has been in school systems for the last 20 years. Access to assault weapons is our first start.

Do not speak of “rights of all citizens” or “my thoughts and prayers are with them.” They have just allowed innocent children and adults to be murdered because of “rights.”

The thought and prayer for our leaders should be “How fast can I act to make sure this never happens again?”

For all of our sake, act now.

