Letter: Accountability for Epic Charter Schools scandal needed now
Epic Charter Schools has been robbing the taxpayers of Oklahoma to the tune of millions of dollars since 2015. Everyone in Oklahoma knew about it except Gov. Kevin Stitt and the people that he appointed to regulate them.

We were robbed not at gunpoint, but with carefully placed political donations. State Attorney General John O'Connor is tied up with spending tens of millions of taxpayer dollars trying to keep the Native Americans from governing themselves and keeping the rest of us from being vaccinated.

It looks like the federal government is going to step in for us to get justice. Heads should roll, and it should start at the very top.

