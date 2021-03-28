Letter: 'Absurd' situation with Epic Charter Schools

"Ghost student?" I asked my peers as we were discussing issues and bills in Oklahoma. I have never heard of such a term.

In court records, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation revealed that it is scrutinizing Epic Charter Schools alleged recruitment of "ghost students."

An OSBI search warrants says: "The parents of many of the homeschool students admitted they enrolled their children in Epic to receive the $800 learning fund without any intent to receive instruction from Epic."

The funds that go to Epic Charter Schools affect the funding system for other public schools. The students who are in need are receiving less than they need.

As an international student living in Oklahoma for an education, I cannot just pass by the issues. The incident is totally absurd.

Epic Charter School needs to answer the plenty of questions we have. We must bring the truth to the table.

Please stop this and spread the word for the truth.

