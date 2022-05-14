Letter: Abortions won't end; they'll just get more dangerous

Politicians want to keep their jobs and they need your votes to do that. One tried and true way to garner votes is to stir up the emotions of your constituents. There is no better issue than abortion for creating an emotional response with the public.

What your elected officials either don’t know or don’t want you to know is that banning abortion doesn’t stop abortions. Some of the countries with the strictest abortion laws have some of the highest percentage of abortions and maternal mortality rates.

According to the World Health Organization, 45% of abortions performed globally are unsafe and 97% occur in developing countries including the 16 countries where abortion has been banned altogether.

If you ban abortion, you don’t stop it; you deregulate it. If you’re against late-term abortions, this should concern you. If you truly want to decrease the number of abortions performed in the United States, the idea of banning them should concern you.

Not only are you not going to achieve what you want, you are going to make the situation worse. There is a mountain of readily accessible data that proves that to lower the need for abortions, there needs to be access to affordable health care, birth control and sex education.

If your goal is to feel morally superior and ignorant of the facts, keep blindly opposing abortion rights. If you truly want to do something to decrease abortion rates, do the research and talk to the experts.

