Letter: Abortion restrictions made by people who aren't thinking about women

I’m frustrated by the “no choice” crowd. Their determination that every human embryo be carried to term evidences no concern whatsoever about the quality of that life or that of the mother.

The overwhelming arrogance that their opinions regarding this very personal decision are more important than that of the mother, while taking no personal responsibility for placing this burden on complete strangers or levying any accountability on the father, is astounding.

If Gov. Kevin Stitt and others were really “pro-life,” they would be at least as much concerned about the quality of the life that might result from an unplanned pregnancy as they are about imposing their personal views on others. They might also offer to foster or adopt children who result from this mandate.

At the very least, all fathers should be held accountable for their role in the creation of a life and required to provide lifetime financial support for both the mother and resulting offspring. It wouldn’t be too difficult to determine paternity, and once assigned, fathers should be legally mandated to provide support and share a role in the child’s life.

If this provision were enacted, the child would have a much better chance at a productive life and the mother would be better able to care for and raise the child. Further, I suspect that if every man who fathered a child were confronted with the real responsibility of their actions, we would find men being more responsible and their views on abortion altered significantly.

