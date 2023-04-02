Our state's abortion laws make us "the most pro-life state in the country," according to Gov. Kevin Stitt. But this has thrown Oklahoma's anti-abortion movement in into disarray, perhaps victims of their own success.

Some of Oklahoma's most vocal anti-abortion advocates have been promoting Senate Bill 834, which would have created small exceptions to our strict abortion laws in cases of rape or incest reported to law enforcement.

Their support for these exceptions isn't about moral principle or compassion for survivors, but about cynical political calculation. They have lost voters' opinions about abortion restrictions, nationally and in Oklahoma, especially in tragic cases like rape.

Abortion rights voters have won six of six elections for wider abortion access in other states. It could happen here.

Ironically, a recent Oklahoma Supreme Court decision may have aided the objectives of the supporters of SB 834. It ruled that a woman has an inherent right to an abortion when "the continuation of the pregnancy will endanger the woman's life" without the need for her to wait for a "medical emergency" to occur. That undercuts another powerful argument in favor of relaxing Oklahoma's strict laws.

Naturally Stitt, Sen. Nathan Dahm, and other extreme anti-abortion male politicians were outraged by the court's "activist" ruling, believing that every abortion is murder.

So now the abortion question has three sides: choice for an abortion, no choice, and "sometimes murder is OK."

Let's keep intrusive government busybodies out of doctors' offices and trust women. I look forward to signing that initiative petition.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.