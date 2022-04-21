 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Abortion protest at women's clinic changes no one's minds

Concerning the article about a demonstration at an abortion clinic (“Abortion clash flares at Women’s Clinic,” April 15), how can people, and especially a pastor and his wife, call themselves Christian with their screaming, violating noise and trespassing laws, pushing, confronting and arguing with clinic volunteers, and spouting so much ugliness and hate?

Besides, who in their right mind would bring their six kids to this protest? If they think this is going to change these women’s minds, they aren’t thinking straight.

How about quietly, peacefully, prayerfully offer advice or pamphlets only when asked? Be a godly example.

They quite honestly cannot force their religious beliefs and moral values onto others and expect them to accept them as their own. If anything, they are going to send them the other way.

