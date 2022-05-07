Letter: Abortion not really a constitutional right

After reading the recent publications from the Tulsa World regarding recent pro-life bills passed in Oklahoma, I have found it necessary to write this letter to discuss a certain perspective frequently used in the pro-choice argument.

The argument I am referring to is the idea that abortion is a constitutional right and therefore should not be infringed upon. The problem with this argument is that abortion is not established as a right in the Constitution itself, but in Supreme Court common law.

This is problematic as Supreme Court common law is ever-changing and has in the past delivered horrendous verdicts.

For instance, in the majority opinion of the Supreme Court case Dred v. Sanford (1856), the court stated that people of African descent were never to be given citizen status under the United States Constitution, stating, “[t]he question before us is, whether the class of persons… are constituent members of this sovereignty? We think they are not, and that they are not included, and were not intended to be included, under the word 'citizens' in the Constitution.”

This language very clearly resembles the language in the majority opinion of Roe v. Wade (1973) stating, “the word 'person,' as used in the Fourteenth Amendment, does not include the unborn.”

Thus, the concept of “constitutional right” should be used sparingly when referring to Supreme Court common law and mainly reserved for rights proclaimed in constitutional amendments. Otherwise, we give too much credence to a potentially horrendous verdict.

