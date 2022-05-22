Letter: Abortion issue should be up to states

Is abortion a woman's right?

I'll not debate the women's rights issue in this note, and my opinion will not influence the outcome of the debate.

The United States was formed as a republic, with each state in the union and their respective state's interests equitably represented in Washington.

The republic form of government is intended to limit the powers at the federal level and preserve the powers of the states. The respective governments of each state knows their respective constituencies and their requirements.

Abortion was legal in many states before Roe v. Wade.

The debate is essentially whether the nationalization of a state’s right (or the right of a city, county, etc.) is constitutional or if governing the legality of abortion should return to the states.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.