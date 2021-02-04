Letter: A year of meeting Maslow's needs

As a new year is on the horizon, I reflect back to the past year. What did I learn?

I was reminded of my college psychology lesson about Abraham Maslow‘s theory of the Hierarchy of Needs.

Maslow‘s hierarchy of needs is a forward theory that people are motivated by five basic categories of needs: physiological, safety, love, esteem and self-actualization.

As students, we were taught higher needs in the hierarchy begin to emerge when people feel they have sufficiently satisfied the previous needs.

Physiological are like the needs of drinking when thirsty or eating when hungry.

Our safety needs were apparent as we stayed in our homes and sheltered in place.

Love and belonging needs were to be accepted by our family and friends as we connected during our isolation.

Esteem and self-actualization are our feelings of helping others achieve a safe environment, leaving us to feel up to our potential as we masked up!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.