Letter: A vote for Jena Nelson is a vote for public schools

I am a Republican supporting Jena Nelson, Democratic candidate for superintendent of schools. Ryan Walters’ plans to turn our schools over to the voucher system are frightening.

The buzzwords he uses to push for vouchers sound compelling: empowering parents and grandparents to choose the schools of choice for their students.

School choice has been in place for several years. Students can cross district lines, attending a public school outside of the district he or she lives in. It’s called school choice, or open enrollment.

Public schools are required to provide a myriad of services to meet the needs of each student, including speech therapy, counseling, remediation in math and reading, therapists for physical and learning difficulties. Private schools do not.

As a retired teacher, I cannot imagine the added burden of COVID-19 and now the challenge of getting the children caught up academically.

Staff development standards are in place, requiring educators to stay at the top of their field.

Public and private schools have always co-existed. Vouchers will change the face of communities that support the local schools and interact together through sports and other events.

The state is being investigated for its handling of millions of dollars in COVID relief money for education, something overseen by Walters in his role as secretary of education. Nelson’s leadership will make our schools great, therefore making our state more alluring for out-of-state companies.

