Letter: A vote for Democrats is a vote for your daughters

To all the dads with daughters in Oklahoma: Your girls were born into a country where they had control over their health choices. This is no longer the case.

Sure, one of those choices was abortion if the medical or personal reasons required it, but more importantly they had choices about how to manage their bodies and futures by knowing they could choose when a pregnancy was right for them.

The Republicans in Oklahoma have decided they know what is best for your daughters. I am willing to bet that her father knows it is best for his daughter to have the personal freedoms to manage her body for herself and does not need the old men in Oklahoma’s government coming into the doctor’s office or locker room.

The next election, the choice is clear if you want your daughters to be in control of their lives. A vote for Democrats on the ballot is the choice you must make. There may never be the need to consider an abortion, but that choice must be safe.

More importantly, though, is the need to have access to medications to help manage their periods and to prevent unplanned pregnancies.

Choose to vote “D” this November for your daughter, and not an “R” to repress and restrict her.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.