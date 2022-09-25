Letter: A true gentleman of his sport is missed today

Today, Sept. 25, is the anniversary of the death of a true legend, the death of a man who knew no quit. The breakdown of civility, common decency, and family values was very troubling to him. He felt those things were the very fabric of our country and our civilization.

This professional athlete was honored when fans wanted his signature. In fact, he thought it was a privilege to be thought of in such a way that so many people wanted his autograph.

Furthermore, he made sure that his signature was legible. When so many celebrities today scratch out letters that no one can read, it indicates in my opinion that they can’t be bothered to spend a few seconds more to sign legibly for those fans who are supporting them.

He was a true gentleman whose life was well played gave back so much. He may not be considered the greatest of all time in his profession, but he unquestionably was the greatest ambassador for his sport that ever lived.

But we should take note of his life living lessons as exemplified in the core values of honesty, integrity, respect, sportsmanship, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment. These are the values promoted by this man.

One thing that endures forever is character. This man was a champion and his character will always endure.

This man is the late, the great, Arnold Daniel Palmer.

