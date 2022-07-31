Letter: A right way and a wrong way to do immigration

Before you throw up your hands in despair because of the hordes of illegal immigrants invading our country, there are some things to consider.

Remember a great number of our current citizens or their descendants are immigrants. Legally or not, they came seeking a better life, the same as those coming today.

Most would consider the end results of this to be mostly successful, at least up until very recent times when our country has been taken over by the current sorry and incompetent administration.

Thankfully, there seems to be a great groundswell to change all that. We can only hope and pray that it is not too late, and that this election is not stolen.

Please do not consider this as condoning illegal immigration. Anyone wishing to become citizens of our magnificent country must realize that we are a country of laws, including immigration laws which must be observed. Anyone entering illegally must, by definition, be considered criminals.

However, we are also a country of compassion, understanding and opportunity and I don't suggest that we attempt to summarily round up all these people and incarcerate or deport them.

We and they would be better served if we could identify, educate, and assimilate them into our society to become useful, law-abiding citizens, perhaps reserving harsher treatment for those who choose to not be assimilated.

