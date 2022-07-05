Letter: A polarized nation leaves no room for nuance

I turned off the radio as I was driving. It was polarizing discussion about the Supreme Court and abortion. We’re the most educated, advanced civilization ever on the earth and yet we’ve been reduced to immature discussion and behavior.

Abortion and women’s health are not binary decisions. The best solution needs nuance. We know and understand that, but the discussion is controlled by fanatics: protect the baby’s life at all risks and extremes to the mother or allow for its destruction on any whim.

A woman’s life and health need careful consideration. And a baby’s life should not be ended for no reason. We amazingly know this, yet allow ourselves pushed into tribes by those after money, influence and power.

In 1992, Bill Clinton said, “abortion should be safe, legal and rare.” However, within 20 years the word “rare” was removed from Democratic platforms and some Republicans were pushing to make abortion criminally illegal under any circumstance.

Positions have become either Secular – I do whatever I want, whenever, with no consideration for others; or Pharisaical – where rules are more important than people. Where are love, peace, restraint, kindness, goodness and gentleness?

Whatever you think of the Supreme Court decision, it allows for us to not be slaves to law and instead have discussion about how the most advanced county in history can better care for babies, women, family and society. Better if we had less tolerance for the current discussion angst and instead showed tolerance towards each other.

