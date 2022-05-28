Letter: A lot of college students won't be staying in Oklahoma after graduation

Oklahoma is where I was born and raised. I love this state and our people. Every legislative session, more young Okies like me weigh the decision to leave.

Why should we want to raise our future families in schools relying on emergency certified teachers and are falling apart due to legislators’ refusal to fund them adequately? Even in a year with flush surpluses, education funding increases are practically flat. If Texas schools can afford to put up billboards in Oklahoma, can you fault us for imagining what their classrooms are like?

I agonize over a future scenario where my spouse might face an ectopic pregnancy and be forced to die alongside my unborn child – who would face the same tragic fate regardless. It sounds like a dystopian nightmare, but every legislative session, it becomes closer to reality.

The vast majority of my most brilliant OU classmates have already decided to take their degrees and leave. I want to stay and attempt to positively impact the state and the people I love dearly. However, every year that decision becomes more difficult to reconcile.

Our Legislature spends millions in taxpayer dollars to provide solutions to problems that simply don’t exist – yet nothing changes, and the cycle repeats the following year. Legislators’ actions provide them with a great primary campaign mailer while leaving the rest of us with little to no tangible positive change. If this continues, young Oklahomans may have no option but to flee the state we’ve always called home.

Editor's note: Oklahoma law banning abortions allows exceptions to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

