Letter: A little satire on avoiding mask mandates

Gov. Kevin Stitt should ban tornado shelters!

How dare people be swayed by left-leaning meteorologists who tell them that EF-5 winds are headed their way.

They cannot cower in the face of this onslaught on their God-given right to be above ground.

After all, God created man and woman in a garden, not hidden away in an underground well.

Stitt wastes every moment of his God-given and people-elected power that he does not immediately and permanently ban all construction of tornado shelters.

He should take the honorably bold step to retroactively fine any who have a pre-existing tornado shelter and demand its instantaneous removal and complete destruction.

Freedom is America. Freedom doesn’t hide underground.

Dave Sherry, Tulsa

